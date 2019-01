© Shutterstock/Drop Light/Office of President of Russia



The Donald Trump administration conducted a preliminary internal assessment of its Iran "maximum pressure" policy this month and determined that it is not working, according to a new report.

Laura Rozen reports that even the Trump administration knows that its Iran policy is failing and the administration has already proven to Iran that it can't be trusted to honor existing agreements.In practice, the administration's campaign is very far from bringing "maximum pressure" to bear. The administration's policy would better be described as one ofTheir problem isn't just that the policy isn't working so far, but that it cannot work as intended. The administration assumed that it could unilaterally squeeze Iran into yielding much more than it did when it was faced with a more comprehensive, multilateral pressure campaign, and then it drastically increased what it wanted Iran to give up.Since the administration's goal is obviously one of regime change, Iran's government has no incentive to cooperate, and without that cooperation there is no chance that the administration will get any of the changes it wants.A smart administration would abandon the dead-end pressure campaign with unrealistic goals, but there is no sign that this administration is capable of learning from its failures. It is likely that they will keep pressing ahead with a policy that they know isn't working because