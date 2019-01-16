refused to provide any reasons for her apprehension either to her or her family.

Mistreatment in US jail

Marzieh Hashemi, a journalist and anchor working for Iran's English-language Press TV television news network, has been detained and imprisoned in the United States for unspecified reasons.American-born Hashemi, most famous for anchoring news programs and presenting shows for Press TV, wasPress TV has learned that she wasHashemi, born Melanie Franklin, had arrivedHer relatives were unable to contact her, andHashemi, who has been living in Iran for years and is a Muslim convert, has told her daughter that she was handcuffed and shackled and was being treated like a criminal.The journalist also said that she had her hijab forcibly removed, and was photographed without her headscarf upon arrival at the prison.Hashemi has only been allowed to wear a T-shirt, and is currently using another one to cover her head.Furthermore,and even denied bread and any other halal food after refusing to consume the meat.Hashemi's family members and media activists have launched a social media campaign with the hashtags #FreeMarziehHashemi and #Pray4MarziehHashemi in support of the detained journalist.