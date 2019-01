© AFP/Benjamin Liss



A hotel in southern Germany has been buried by an enormous avalanche, sparking an evacuation, as heavy snows cause deaths and disruption across Europe.Hotel Hubertus reportedly sustained damage after the wall of snow battered the building in the village of Balderschwang, close to the Austrian border, on Monday., Süddeutsche Zeitung reports More than 1,100 people are now stranded in Balderschwang becauseThe snowfall dramaThree people sustained injuries when Hotel Santis in the Schwaegalp mountain pass was hit by a mass of quickly moving snow.Authorities in Germany, Switzerland and Austria are warning that, and is also increasing the weight on snow-laden roofs. The Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) raisedOn Sunday three German skiers were killed and a fourth remains missing, after they were hit by an avalanche in the Austrian Alps.On Friday a snow plow operator in Germany died after his vehicle plunged into an icy river. Other fatalities have included people involved in road accidents in the dangerous driving condition, as well as people being hit by falling trees.