Police officials in the town of Warren are peeved at the treatment of Officer Adam Chinchic, who reportedly had warned Jefferson School Principal Carrie Boyer numerous times about parking in spaces reserved for the handicapped.
"The officer asked her several times not to park there," [Warren City Law Director Greg] Hicks told Fox-8. "My understanding she was parked in the striped area next to the handicap spot, and that is not allowed. She was told several times. If we allowed that, what would we be teaching our kids."
Police union representative Michael Currington said Chinchic subsequently "was ordered and escorted out of the building by the school's business manager and the head of security in the same fashion as a criminal."
WKBN reports illegal parking has been an issue at Jefferson for some time.
From the story:
"A citation was issued to the vehicle for the handicapped parking violation. Within one hour, the superintendent had ordered two administrators to go to Jefferson and escort the SRO off the property," said Michael Stabile, with the Warren police union.WPXI reports the citation set Principal Boyer back $100.
That left the school without a police officer on campus during the day.
"The union and the police administration, we're still in conversation as to how we're going to proceed forward to get a school resource officer in that school," Stabile said.
A school spokesperson said the district employee [presumably the principal] moved the vehicle when asked.
Stabile said Chinchik may return as a school officer at another building.
"At this point, he doesn't want to go back to that school because of how the situation unfolded."
District Superintendent Steve Chiaro was evasive, releasing a statement which said "it is our belief that an individual event or series of events should never impede on what we have accomplished or affect the positive rapport and interactions our students and staff experience with our officers each day."
Chinchic had been at Jefferson for two years.