The growth of the global economy is expected to decelerate to 2.9 percent this year compared with three percent in 2018, the World Bank said in a report, citing elevated trade tensions and international trade moderation.A slump in the global economy will continue in the coming year, with 2020 growth estimated at 2.8 percent, according to the report "At the beginning of 2018 the global economy was firing on all cylinders, but it lost speed during the year and the ride could get even bumpier in the year ahead," World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva said.Growth in emerging market and developing economies has lost momentum and is projected to stall at 4.2 percent this year, the bank said, adding that the pickup in economies that rely heavily on commodity exports is likely to be much slower than hoped for.Growth in the United States is likely to slow to 2.5 percent this year from 2.9 percent in 2018, while China is expected to grow at 6.2 percent in the year compared with 6.5 percent in 2018, according to the World Bank.