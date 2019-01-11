© KAZUHIRO NOGI / Staff / Getty Images



Frank Biden said Joe Biden will make a final decision after family members huddle "very soon" to discuss the race. Frank Biden, a former executive in a company that developed charter schools, is now a non-lawyer senior adviser to the Boca Raton-based Berman Law Group. A workout enthusiast who said he advises Joe Biden on his exercise regimen, Frank Biden wore shorts and a "The Biden Team" T-shirt to meet a reporter at a coffee shop in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District.



"I believe Joe should run. I'm urging him to run and have been for a long, long time," he said. But Frank Biden, who at 65 is 11 years younger than the former vice president, said his opinion carries less weight than those of sister Valerie Biden Owens, who has managed all of Joe Biden's campaigns, and wife Jill Biden.



"You have to understand our family structure. I'm the youngest brother. My sister's the real boss. And Jill. It's an Irish matriarchy. They have the greatest influence," Frank Biden said.

Frank Biden, younger brother of former Vice President Joe Biden, ripped Hillary Clinton in a recent interview, saying the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate blew Pennsylvania and that many in his family didn't even vote for her, opting to pull the lever for President Trump.Biden also said his brother would not have ignored Michigan, which, like Pennsylvania, voted for Trump in 2016.And Biden ripped Clinton for calling Trump voters "deplorables."Biden also popped up on Siriux XM's "The Michael Smerconish Program," saying if his brother "decides to go, he will be the most dynamic seventy-something-year-old you've ever met in your entire life.""Trump can't even walk 18 holes; Joe benches 185 for repetition," Biden said in a call-in interview.