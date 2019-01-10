is live in:
21 bodies found on US-Mexico border after a drug-gang shootout, Trump was to visit nearby town
Yahoo News
Thu, 10 Jan 2019 00:00 UTC
The bodies -- some of them badly burned -- were found Wednesday in the border town of Miguel Aleman, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) from McAllen, Texas, the city Trump was due to visit as he continues his push to build his long-sought border wall.
"We have reports there was a shootout yesterday (Wednesday) between two criminal groups that ended with 21 people dead," the security spokesman for the state of Tamaulipas, Luis Alberto Rodriguez, told Mexican TV news channel Milenio.
"Some of them were burned. Seven vehicles were also located... It was a confrontation between two rival groups that are involved in a turf war over drug-trafficking routes."
The Mexican army found the bodies in a remote area following a tip-off, he said.
Tamaulipas has become one of the most violent states in Mexico as rival drug cartels fight each other for its strategic position on the US border.
Mexico has been racked by drug-related violence in recent years -- something Trump has alluded to in arguing his wall is needed to keep out violent criminals and narcotics.
McAllen, where he was meeting with border patrol agents, sits across from Tamaulipas. The US State Department has issued its most severe travel warning for the state because of violent crime, classifying it alongside countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan.
More than 200,000 people have been murdered in Mexico since the government deployed the army to fight the country's powerful drug cartels in 2006, including a record 28,711 in 2017.
Preliminary figures indicate the homicide record was broken again in 2018.
- Best of the Web: Damning: US Justice Dept. fired chief medical expert after he privately told their lawyers vaccines can cause autism
- Magnesium used to treat heart failure
- Dental flossing and other behaviors linked with higher levels of toxic PFAS in the body
- Government shutdown stops crucial FDA food safety inspections
- $3.5 TRILLION a year: The deeply corrupt and sickening state of America's health care system
- Embracing nature's medicine: Healing herbs
- A hormone released during exercise might protect against Alzheimer's
- Physician scientists fail to disclose Big Pharma conflicts of interest in medical journals
- Worst measles outbreak in decades sweeps New York and abroad
- Food additive linked to celiac disease: Transglutaminase
- Number of people with dementia doubled in just 26 years
- New Canada food guide to encourage Canadians to malnourish themselves by eating more plant-based protein
- Diabetes and obesity still on the rise - Billions spent promoting dietary guidelines hasn't made a dent
- Seasonal affective disorder: Your eye color might be why you have the 'winter blues'
- Natural Autoimmunity: Friend or Foe?
- Water fluoridation: Facts & fallacies
- Are your super-cushioned running shoes doing more harm than good?
- Scottish doctors are now issuing prescriptions to go hiking
- Childhood arthritis is becoming the 'new normal'
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: Why we're establishing an institute for scientific freedom
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
Our job is to give people not what they want, but what we decide they ought to have.
Recent Comments
it is more plausible the dotard cancelled his tickets to davos becauce he had nothing to do there but to look dotardish
do americans know what they are doing in afghanistan ?
This is the goal of the newly elected liberal democrat governor.... "Gavin Newsom pushes California budget hike, expanding education programs and...
Whitaker should attend and do a "HILLARY".. "I don't recall", "I don't remember", "Doesn't sound familiar".... See how the damned liberals like...
to put it simple; sexistic views on gender has only been possible in historic periods of abundant wealth. in general, everybody had to pull their...
The amount of movement you see within a static image is indicative of your current stress level. Or so they say ....