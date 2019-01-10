1. Verdict First; Investigation Afterwards

"As the Prime Minister has set out in a number of statements to the Commons since 12 March, this includes our knowledge that within the last decade, Russia has investigated ways of delivering nerve agents - probably for assassination - and as part of this programme has produced and stockpiled small quantities of novichoks."

If the British Government came to the conclusion that the Russian Government was behind the attack by 14th March, and if this was based in part on the existence of intelligence showing the delivery of nerve agents via door handles, why was the door handle not identified as a possible place of poisoning until more than a week later, and only officially confirmed on 28th March?

2. CCTV, CCTV everywhere, but not a clip to see

3. Don't ask any hard questions - you're a journalist

Firstly, all media organisations reporting on the case in the first week or so stated that the Skripals went to Zizzis restaurant followed by the Mill pub. This was based on their own interviews with numerous witnesses, and such is the number of people who corroborated this order of things that there can be no doubt that it is correct (this is more fully discussed in point 7 below). Yet when the Metropolitan Police published its timeline on 13th March, updated on 17th March (and since disappeared from its website), it had the order the other way around. What did those same media organisations do when they saw their own interviews and reports summarily dismissed with no evidence presented as to why this was so? Why, they completely ignored it and duly began reporting the new reality. Of course. That's just what journalists do, isn't it?



Secondly, it was reported in a number of places on 25th March, such as (The Mirror, The Mail and Metro for instance), that Sergei Skripal had been feeding ducks next to the Avon Playground (this is in The Maltings, about 50 yards from the bench). Crucially, these reports said that he had given bread to some local boys. The Sun then followed this up on 28th March, with an interview with the parents of one of the boys. This is one of the most significant occurrences of that day, and yet after The Sun piece appeared, to my knowledge no mainstream media organisation has reported on it, and the Metropolitan Police have never mentioned it in their timeline. Perhaps there's a DSMA Notice - Duck's Shan't be Mentioned Again - on the incident, but regardless of the lack of reporting, the fact is it DID happen, and IT IS one of the most compelling pieces of evidence that the Skripals were not poisoned at the place and the time that officials claim (see point 6 below for more details).



Thirdly, no media organisation has bothered to seriously question what Detective Sergeant Nicholas Bailey was doing, where he went, and at what time, even though official accounts have contradicted one another on this on numerous occasions. Mr Bailey has been a first responder at the bench (according to a number of officials, including Theresa May and Amber Rudd). Yet he was never even at the bench when the Skripals were there (according to Mr Bailey). He entered Mr Skripal's house at around 5pm. Yet he didn't enter it until around midnight. He was wearing a body camera with his uniform. He was plainclothes. He was wearing a forensic suit. He was admitted to hospital on the Sunday. He was admitted to hospital on the Monday. He was admitted to hospital on the Tuesday. Perhaps all three. He entered the house by the front door. He entered the house by the back door because he couldn't get in the front.



In short, almost no two accounts of Mr Bailey's actions and movements can be reconciled with one another, and yet the media either hasn't noticed, or doesn't care. Is there a DSMA Notice on him as well as the ducks (Detective Sergeant Movement Anomalies)?

4. Petrov and Boshirov - Spetsnaz-trained muppets?

Firstly, they flew in on the same plane from Moscow, not from different locations as you would expect intelligence agents carrying out an assassination to do



Secondly, they then travelled, walked and stayed together at all times, not separately, which is again contrary to how we would expect people involved in such a mission to act



Thirdly, they apparently left their two bottles of "Novichok" unguarded in a dingy hotel all day on the Saturday, whilst they took themselves off to Salisbury



Fourthly, they drew attention to themselves on the Saturday evening by cavorting with a prostitute and smoking dope (which could have seen the police called in)



Fifthly, they made absolutely no effort whatsoever to hide themselves from CCTV



Sixthly, they were in Salisbury in daylight and allegedly carried out their crime in the middle of the day



Seventhly, they apparently did their deed with the Skripals in the house and the car parked outside in the drive (why not dose the car door handle?)



Eighthly, they did not get the first available train back to London after the alleged poisoning, but apparently decided to hang around, strolling across town after their alleged deed was done, taking pictures and looking in coin shops, at a time when - according to the allegations against them - they could well have expected a major police manhunt to begin

"CCTV shows them in the vicinity of Mr Skripal's house."

"What the CCTV shows is the two suspects on the way to Christie Miller Road. On the way to the Skripals home."

5. The other bottle of "Novichok"

. Ducks are still a' dabbling, up tails all (and the boys are okay too)

"At some time after this, they go to the Bishops Mill Pub in the town centre."

1. If Mr Skirpal was so contaminated that the table at Zizzis had to be destroyed, how come none of those boys were poisoned, particularly the one who ate the bread, since the duck feed happened before the visit to the restaurant?



2. Why is this incident absent from the Metropolitan Police timeline, despite the fact that they know it happened and when it happened?



3. Why have the media organisations that reported it not followed it up, especially given that it took over two weeks after the incident for the police to inform the parents of the boys?

7. It's the wrong timeline

09.15hrs on Sunday, 4 March: Sergei's car is seen in the area of London Road, Churchill Way North and Wilton Road.

"Sergei Skripal went for a drink with his daughter at 3pm at The Mill in Salisbury after eating at a Zizzi Italian restaurant. In the pub, they ordered two glasses of wine before Mr Skripal went to use the toilet. The witness, who did not want to be named, said that when he returned he appeared as if he was drunk. He said Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia then left immediately without finishing their drinks."

"It is not clear when the Skripals were confronted, having left a branch of Italian restaurant chain Zizzi between 2pm and 3pm. After leaving the restaurant, they are thought to have gone to a nearby a pub called The Mill. They were then seen walking through a shopping precinct and found on a bench overlooking the Avon shortly after 4pm."

"The Skripals had eaten lunch in Italian restaurant chain Zizzi in the centre of Salisbury on Sunday. They are believed to have left between 2pm and 3pm and gone to a nearby pub called The Mill before being found later on a bench overlooking the Avon."

"A witness told detectives he saw a man with a black mask covering his nose and mouth acting suspiciously around 3pm last Sunday. At the time Mr Skripal and Yulia were thought to be in the Mill pub a few yards away."

"Witnesses have said that after eating at Zizzi's restaurant they went to the Mill pub where Mr Skripal appeared unsteady on his feet, as if "drunk" - even though he had only ordered a single glass of white wine - suggesting the effects of the nerve agent were rapidly taking effect."

"Officers yesterday took CCTV from inside The Mill. They had gone into The Mill pub following a meal in a Zizzi restaurant."

"Steve Cooper, who was at the Mill pub with his wife and dog for a couple of hours last Sunday afternoon, told the BBC he was outraged. Some of his friends, who had been in the pub at the same time and seen Mr Skripal head to the toilet, could not remember what they had been wearing that day, he added. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-43362673



When was Mr Cooper in The Mill? Here's what he said in an interview with ITV:

'We'd been sitting on the very bench at around 3pm and then moved onto The Mill Pub and left there at 4:45pm where we saw the air ambulance.'"

https://www.facebook.com/itvnewsmeridian/videos/1699234906804241/



"Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were believed to have been in Salisbury city centre from 13:30 GMT on 4 March. A witness told the BBC that he saw the pair in the Zizzi restaurant at about 14:00 GMT."

13:40hrs: Sergei and Yulia arrive in Sainsbury's upper level car park at the Maltings. At some time after this, they go to the Bishops Mill Pub in the town centre.



14.20hrs: They dine at Zizzi Restaurant.



15:35hrs: They leave Zizzi Restaurant.

8. The Impossible Door Handle

"It's very unique in its ability to poison individuals at quite low concentrations." - Porton Down Professor Tim speaking about Novichok.



"The Russians called it Novichok. Thought to be 10X more toxic than any nerve agent created before or since." - Jane Corbin.



"To kill a person, you need only 1mg. To be sure, 2mg." - Vil Mirzyanov, who worked on the Foliant project.



"The Russians weaponised Novichok for the battlefield. The tiniest dose can be fatal."- Jane Corbin.



"It's difficult to say, you know, possibly into the thousands." - Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon when asked how many people could have been killed by the substance in the bottle.

"Maybe the dose was not high enough. Salisbury was rainy and muggy. Novichok breaks down in damp conditions, reducing its toxicity. It's the Achilles Heel of Novichok."

"The samples collected by the OPCW Technical Assistance Visit team concluded that the chemical substance found was of high purity, persistent and resistant to weather conditions."

9. The Silence of the Skripals

The lethal substance that can be treated with baby wipes

"In 1982, the Soviets began a secret CW development program codenamed Foliant. The program had the apparent goal of developing new binary nerve agent weapons. Novichok has been described as a new toxic agent and it is very difficult to treat the poisoning (practically impossible; the toxicity was about ten times greater than VX agent)."

"'I rinsed my hands with sulfuric acid and then put them under tap water,' he said, adding it was the only way to survive. Another researcher who was contaminated in 1987 died of multiple illnesses five years later [my emphasis]."

"Wipe personal items such as phones, handbags and other electronic items with cleansing or baby wipes and dispose of the wipes in the bin (ordinary domestic waste disposal) ... Please thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning any items."

Conclusion

How exactly could the roof timbers have become contaminated?

Who could have contaminated them? D.S. Bailey?

But why would he have been in the attic?

Why is the ceiling / roof in Zizzis not being replaced?

Why has the roof in The Mill not been dismantled?

What was really in the attic?

"Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands far away;

for truth has stumbled in the public squares, and uprightness cannot enter.

Truth is lacking, and he who departs from evil makes himself a prey.

The Lord saw it, and it displeased him that there was no justice."

(Isaiah 59:14-15)