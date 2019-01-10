A mystery 'green flash' was spotted over Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire on Tuesday afternoon.Dozens of people took to social media to talk about the unidentified flying object in the sky between 4pm and 5pm."I checked the range that drones could travel, as I heard a lot of talk about it in Beeston, which is a good few miles away, so it couldn't have been that."It's a UFO by definition. It was like someone had thrown a frisbee. Me and my dad spotted a similar thing in 1988, it was in the papers then and confirmed on Gatwick radar. You do wonder what these things are."She added that she didn't manage to take a photo of the unusual "neon green flash" as it was gone in a matter of "seconds".Mark Jenkins, 23, of East Leake, also spotted the bright flash.He added: "I was just getting home from work and got out my car and saw a bright flash fly across the sky. It was white and a bit green but moved so quickly and was really noticeable."I can't say what it was but it definitely wasn't an aircraft as it was too quick."Some other people have said the flash of light was blue, and of a crescent shape.One report was from East Leake, with other similar reports of a 'fireball' in Stoke-on-Trent, Sheffield and even as far north as Edinburgh.Dash-cam videos on the website display a clear blue 'fireball' type object shooting across the sky - although it remains unclear what exactly it was at this time.The Met Office confirmed it had no reports of the sighting.People on social media have suggested it could have been the International Space Station, a cockpit display panel, an F-15 fighter, or a spotlight from the university.