© AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed

The Israeli Security Forces have captured a militant who murdered two IDF soldiers during the shooting near Givat Asaf crossing north of Jerusalem on 13 December, Israel Police National Spokesman to the foreign Media Micky Rosenfeld said on Tuesday.on 13.12", Rosenfeld wrote on Twitter.The statement referred to December 13 shooting attack, during which two Israel Defence Forces (IDF) servicemen were killed by Palestinians near a stop at 60th roadway, close to Givat Asaf crossing.Addressing the assault, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on said that it was only a matter of time until the murderer was found.