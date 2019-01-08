The finds presented at the AAS meeting, which use only the first three months of observations, show that TESS is on track to discover several thousand exoplanets. Hundreds of astronomers are involved in the ground-based efforts that will follow up on, confirm, and characterize these planets. But details on the hundreds of candidates were sparse; the first catalog paper is still forthcoming.
More details were available for the confirmed planets:
- Pi Mensae c, previously reported here, is an oddball of a super-Earth. About twice Earth's size and five times Earth's mass, the planet circles its Sun-like star in six days. What makes that odd is that its previously discovered sibling, Pi Mensae b, is a gas giant ten times Jupiter's mass in a highly elongated, six-year orbit. How two planets on such different trajectories formed in a single system remains an open question.
- LHS 3844 b is a hot, slightly more than Earth-size planet that circles its red dwarf star in just 11 hours. As with the Pi Mensae planets, the formation of LHS 3844 b is a mystery. Fortunately, the system is only 49 light-years away, making it ideal for future studies.
- HD 21749 b, the newest discovery, is a sub-Neptune that's three times Earth's size but 23 times its mass. It's denser than Neptune, but not so much that it's rocky. Astronomers suspect it has a thick, heavy atmosphere. The planet is on a 36-day on a 36-day orbit, with additional transit data made available by the HARPS team.