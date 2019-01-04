© YouTube / Klix.ba

UFC veteran Denis Stojnic's MMA skills were put to practical use recently after he spotted a man assaulting a woman outside a nightclub he owns in the Bosnia and Herzegovina capital.At this point Stojnic briskly walks towards the man, separates him from the woman and throws him to the ground.The mixed martial artist restrains the man, while further nightclub security approach to assist.Speaking of the incident to local news outlet Crna Hronika, Stojnic said (via translation): ""I conquered it and finally we accompanied the girl along with her security to a taxi, and she did not want to report this case to the police."Unfortunately, in our country violence against women is becoming more and more and my duty as a man, a citizen, and then only owners of objects is that everyone in my facilities feels safe, especially women, because they are some kind of children, sisters, mothers and weaker ones and the more gentle gender."Stojnic fought twice in the UFC, where he lost to both Cain Velasquez and Stefan Struve, but is undefeated in nine fights since his UFC run. His last fight, a TKO win against Christian M'Pumbu, came in May of 2016.