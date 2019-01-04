The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 660 points as Apple stock dropped nearly 10 percent - the biggest single day decline for the company since 2013 - just one day after it slashed its revenue forecast.The Dow Jones fell nearly 2.8 to 22,686.22 points just days after it completed its worst year in a decade. The S&P 500 index plunged nearly 2.5 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost more than three percent.The US tech giant itself was hit by Thursday's sell-off with its stock tanking 9.96 percent. Apple stock, which was trading above $230 per share around three months ago, closed down the trading day at $142.19, its lowest price level since July 2017.The iPhone maker lost around 18 percent in a year and is down nearly 36 percent since October highs. Thursday's plunge also pushed Apple market valuation to less than $700 billion and down to fourth place among most valuable publicly traded US companies, just two months after it took the top spot.