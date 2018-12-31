© Mainichi/Shin Sato



Tokyo --The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of heavy snowfalls and blizzards in Hokkaido as well as areas along the Sea of Japan coast in northeastern and central Japan among other areas.Many bullet trains are full of holidaymakers as the year-end and New Year's holiday period began on Dec. 29.Services were completely suspended on Dec. 29 on the JR Ou Line between Niwasaka and Yonezawa, the Kitakami Line between Kitakami and Yokote and the Hanawa Line between Koma and Odate, all in northeastern Japan due to the snow. Trains were also delayed on some lines affected by the snow.Many flights mainly to and from the northern island of Hokkaido and the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan have been cancelled, airline companies said.A winter atmospheric pressure pattern that has brought the heavy snow is expected to last until around Dec. 30.