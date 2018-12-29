Heavy snow blanketing Japan

© Mainichi/Shin Sato



Heavy snow continues to fall in northern and western Japan along the Sea of Japan coast.The Meteorological Agency says the winter-type weather pattern has strengthened, bringing with it a cold air mass.The snow is expected to continue through Sunday, mainly in coastal areas.Blizzards are forecast in northern Japan. The Hokuriku region may get gusts of up to 126 kilometers an hour through Sunday.Officials are advising people to be on the alert for avalanches and falling snow that has accumulated on power cables and trees.