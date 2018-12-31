A man shovels snow in the city of Yokote,
© Mainichi/Shin Sato
A man shovels snow in the city of Yokote, Akita Prefecture, northern Japan, on Dec. 27, 2018.
As our world shifts climate patterns due to a weakening magnetosphere brought on by a 400-year cycle in our Sun's output, weather extremes are becoming more obvious. These are but a few examples through the last part of Autumn heading into early winter 2018 along with long climate cycle data and how the economy of our planet is being affected in the interwoven events.


Sources