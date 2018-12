© Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters



The New York Times surprised us yesterday by running a long, front-page investigation into the Israeli army's killing last June 1 of a 20-year-old Gazan health worker, Rouzan al-Najjar. Before we criticize, let's state clearly that. By contrast, when Israel killed four small boys who who playing soccer on the beach during its 2014 assault on Gaza,This time, the Times came right out and said its inquiry showed that ". . . the shooting [of Rouzan al-Najjar] appears to have been reckless at best, and, for which no one has yet been punished." The paper waited until the 9th paragraph to say this, but better late than never.This improved Times coverage is no accident. The paper understands that its reading public is growing steadily more informed about Israel/Palestine, partly due to alternative news sources like this site. Public comments sections that follow some Times reports show thatBack to Rouzan al-Najjar, the murdered young Gazan health worker. Despite the considerable improvement, the Times investigation had major flaws.Way back on July 17, B'Tselem released a report with the headline: "Israeli Soldiers Deliberately and Fatally Shot Palestinian Paramedic Rozan a-Najar in the Gaza Strip." [Her name has been spelled several different ways .] And surely some digging around the courageous, outspoken Israeli soldiers who participate in Breaking the Silence might have found actual witnesses, whom the paper could have protected by allowing them to stay anonymous?Next, concentrating on a single victim of Israel's army does make sense. But the result, probably unintended, is to imply that Rouzan al-Najjar's death was an isolated or rare occurrence.Critics, such as Adalah-NY, noted that the Times report was "marred by framing aiming to discredit Palestinian protesters, saying 'the protests amount to little more than a PR stunt for Hamas.'" Truly, the Times's assessment is obnoxious, and beneath its dignity.There was more. The Times said that al-Najjar "lied about her lack of education," and "pretended to be a college student." It turned out that she "couldn't afford college," but was determined to go eventually. The paper also noted that "her Facebook posts could be florid." Helping to care for hundreds of unarmed people who are regularly shot around you might excite even the most phlegmatic mainstream American reporter.Still, on balance the Times report was a big step forward. Let us end by simply repeating the paper's conclusion: ". . . the shooting appears to have been reckless at best, and possibly a war crime, for which no one has yet been punished."