© Anna Kuznetsova

A plane carrying 30 Russian children, some as young as three years old, who had been kept in a Baghdad prison together with their Islamic State-linked mothers, has landed in Moscow.Flying from Baghdad to Moscow were 16 girls and 14 boys, who are now undergoing medical checks at Moscow's Center for Children's Health.The high-profile operation is a breakthrough in the dramatic story of the children ofRT first put the issue under the spotlight by starting the Bring Them Home campaign, which helped relatives of children kept in a Baghdad orphanage recognize them from footage and then safely deliver them to their homes.Kuznetsova flew to Bagdad with medics, emergency officers and psychologists to meet the first group of children, aged between three and 15 years old. She gave each of them a toy and chaperoned them on their flight to Moscow. The ombudsman had earlier met Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and thanked him for helping to organize the operation."The first operation to return the children from a Baghdad prison. The first 30 children," Kuznetsova wrote on her Vkontakte page, ahead of the mission. The plane also brought humanitarian help -warm clothes, toys and 70 kg of candy- for those children and their mothers who remain in jail.Hundreds of children suffered the fate of becoming innocent victims of war, when their jihadi parents arrived in the Middle East to join the ranks of terrorists. After their fathers or entire families had been killed, scores of minors - some unable to speak their native tongue - landed in jails or children's homes.The channel received scores of calls from people claiming to have recognized the kids, and several families of the children were soon found. People shared heart-breaking stories about their sons, daughters, brothers and sisters who had been lured to join Islamic State in faraway lands.RT's original campaign resulted in at least 11 children returning to their home communities in Russia, with several dozens more reportedly brought back as part of various efforts since then. Relatives told RT that some of the kids are still traumatized by the horrors of war they endured while living in the conflict zone.