Chicago resident Cooper Bluhm, 18, slashes through some powder on Bell on Aspen Mountain on Friday morning.

Anyone who has hit the slopes this season knows the snow conditions are good, but just how good? Essentially, twice as good as last season, based on snowfall data.

Snowmass Ski Area has received 89 inches of snow in November and December as of Friday, according to Aspen Skiing Co. That's more than double the 43 inches for the same two months last season. More snow is forecast for the Aspen area Sunday night, just before 2019 rolls in.

Aspen Highlands has collected 97 inches of snow this November and December compared with 45 inches for the two months last year. That's an increase of 110 percent.


Aspen Mountain has reaped 66 inches for the two months this season compared with 38 inches last season. Buttermilk is at 42 inches so far compared with 20 inches last season.

"The conditions on the slopes are so much better than last year and that has allowed us to open" significantly more terrain at all four ski areas, said Jeff Hanle, Skico senior vice president of communications. "We have 5,128 acres open compared to 1,898 last season."

When you add in the ample snow from October, Snowmass has already collected 137 inches this winter while Aspen Highlands is right behind at 135 inches. Average annual snowfall is about 300 inches for both ski areas, so they are close to halfway with the heart of winter to come.

