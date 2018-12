That's an increase of 110 percent.

When you add in the ample snow from October, Snowmass has already collected 137 inches this winter

Anyone who has hit the slopes this season knows the snow conditions are good, but just how good? Essentially, twice as good as last season, based on snowfall data.Buttermilk is at 42 inches so far compared with 20 inches last season."The conditions on the slopes are so much better than last year and that has allowed us to open" significantly more terrain at all four ski areas, said Jeff Hanle, Skico senior vice president of communications. "We have 5,128 acres open compared to 1,898 last season."while Aspen Highlands is right behind at 135 inches. Average annual snowfall is about 300 inches for both ski areas, so they are close to halfway with the heart of winter to come.(Read more here