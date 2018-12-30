© Sta. Elena MDRRMO



© Majuve Amande



At least 4 people were killed in 2 landslides in Camarines Norte, the province's governor said on Sunday after the onslaught of tropical depression Usman.Governor Edgardo Tallado said they are still having difficulties gathering reports from some towns because power lines are still out after the storm brought rains that flooded parts of the province.Local disaster officials earlier reported landslides in the towns of Sta. Elena and Labo. Authorities said they are still clearing mud and rock scattered on the roads in these areas.At least 2,000 families throughout Camarines Norte remain in evacuation centers, the local official said, calling help from the National Food Authority for additional rice supply.Tallado has recommended to place the whole province under a state of calamity.Usman, however, has already weakened into a low-pressure area.Floods were particularly reported in areas near Maharlika Highway in Milaor town.Some men took advantage of the situation to catch some fish trapped in floodwater so they will have something to eat for the day