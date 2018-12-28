© Wak Afzan Adan



A sinkhole that occurred in the middle of Kilometre 53 of the Sri Aman-Kuching road has caused traffic to come to a standstill from both directions.According to a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, the incident was discovered at around 4.20am today at the Rapak Tepus, Pantu area along the road."This incident has disrupted traffic movement from both directions," the spokesperson added in a statement here today.It was also learned that the incident had caused a lorry to become stranded in the pit. The sink hole is estimated to be more than two metres wide.No injuries have been reported thus far and nine police officers from the Sri Aman District Police Headquarters have been dispatched to the scene to control the movement of traffic.The spokesperson also revealed that 15 Naim-Gamuda engineers are currently at the scene to conduct immediate road repair works.Motorists are advised to take caution or reschedule their journeys due to the incident.