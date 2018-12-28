© G Quinn, Swansea University



Researchers analysing soil from Ireland long thought to have medicinal properties have discovered that it contains a previously unknown strain of bacteria which is effective against four of the top six superbugs that are resistant to antibiotics, including MRSA.The new strain of bacteria was discovered by a team based in Swansea University Medical School, made up of researchers from Wales, Brazil, Iraq and Northern Ireland.The search for replacement antibiotics to combat multi-resistance hasThey are also focusing on environments where well-known antibiotic producers like Streptomyces can be found.One of the research team, Dr Gerry Quinn, a previous resident of Boho, County Fermanagh, had been aware of the healing traditions of the area for many years.The main findings of the research were that the newly-identified strain of Streptomyces:It is not yet clear which component of the new strain prevents the growth of the pathogens, but the team are already investigating this.Professor Paul Dyson of Swansea University Medical School said:"This new strain of bacteria is effective against 4 of the top 6 pathogens that are resistant to antibiotics, including MRSA. Our discovery is an important step forward in the fight against antibiotic resistance.in the search for new antibiotics. Scientists, historians and archaeologists can all have something to contribute to this task. It seems that part of the answer to this very modern problem might lie in the wisdom of the past."Dr Gerry Quinn from the research team said:"The discovery of antimicrobial substances from Streptomyces sp.myrophorea will help in our search for new drugs to treat multi-resistant bacteria, the cause of many dangerous and lethal infections.We will now concentrate on the purification and identification of these antibiotics.The research was published in Frontiers in Microbiology.