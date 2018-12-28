Society's Child
Double-decker bus crashes into garden of London home
James Dawson
Joe.co.uk
Wed, 26 Dec 2018 20:55 UTC
Joe.co.uk
Wed, 26 Dec 2018 20:55 UTC
Police and paramedics were called just before 9pm to the incident that saw the bus smash through a fence and into the garden of a house in Streatham Vale, Brixton.
The area was immediately cordoned off by emergency services with two people treated for minor injuries and another taken to hospital, the Met police confirmed.
An eye-witness on Twitter claimed the bus had narrowly missed a car but footage shows a number of other vehicles that appear to have been damaged.
The double-decker involved in the incident was on the 118 route which runs between Morden station and Brixton.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Police were called at approximately 20:55pm on Wednesday, 26 December to reports of a bus in collision with a building in Streatham Vale, SW16.
"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene. There were no reports of any serious injuries."
No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- Intravenous vitamin C for cancer: Cheap, effective and safe
- Bacteria found in soil at ancient sacred site in Ireland halts growth of superbugs
- Agencies overwhelmed as over 127 dead dolphins wash up on Southwest Florida shores in 2018
- Dead minke whale discovered on west shore of Yarmouth Bar, Canada
- Russia devises 30 year tax plan to eradicate tobacco sales
- Double-decker bus crashes into garden of London home
- Why cancer needs to be treated as a metabolic disease
- Trump's troop pullout more likely imperialist reconfiguration rather than peace
- From hypersonic glider to nuke subs, latest Russian arms on brink of deployment
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 felt across northern Venezuela
- India wants tech platforms to remove encryption, scrub "unlawful" content
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Former Reddit CEO: Internet traffic metrics are b******t - 'everything is fake'
- Psycho Netanyahu applauds IDF's reckless endangerment of civilian airline passengers in Christmas air raid on Syria
- India takes over operations of Iran's strategic Chabahar Port
- Earth enters densest stream of deadly Taurid meteor cluster this June
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- Black Fla. lawmaker proposes bill to protect Confederate statues
- Iraqi lawmakers condemn Trump visit as blow to sovereignty
- Trump's troop pullout more likely imperialist reconfiguration rather than peace
- From hypersonic glider to nuke subs, latest Russian arms on brink of deployment
- India wants tech platforms to remove encryption, scrub "unlawful" content
- Psycho Netanyahu applauds IDF's reckless endangerment of civilian airline passengers in Christmas air raid on Syria
- India takes over operations of Iran's strategic Chabahar Port
- Iraqi lawmakers condemn Trump visit as blow to sovereignty
- Venezuela's top court sentences nine military officers for 'Operation Jericho' coup plot to overthrow Maduro
- CNN attacks US troops for Trump support
- More sanctions please: Trade between Russia and EU grows by 22% for 2018
- Israel sets sights on 2,000 additional illegal settlement homes in West Bank
- Peter Townsend - The Politics of Contempt
- Why 'Jupiter' Macron went missing for a week
- Ukraine: Martial law is over, so how did it change the country?
- Trump's grump: 'We give Israel $4.5B a year' and more
- Russia: Israel's provocative strike in Syria directly jeopardized two civilian flights
- Israel's Syrian Christmas attack revealed an inconvenient truth about the S-300s
- It's been 8 years: Arab League ready to readmit Syria in 2019
- Damascus: UAE Embassy to reopen after 6-year closure
- Trump considering executive order banning US companies from using Chinese telecom equipment
- MI5's temple of covert propaganda: Integrity Initiative and the scandal of the UK's information war
- Russia devises 30 year tax plan to eradicate tobacco sales
- Double-decker bus crashes into garden of London home
- Former Reddit CEO: Internet traffic metrics are b******t - 'everything is fake'
- Black Fla. lawmaker proposes bill to protect Confederate statues
- Today's campus crazy: Univ official claims a tall man asking out a short woman gives him 'power over her' & could constitute sexual misconduct
- NC State University students launch Satanic club
- Arab Spring 2.0? Protests erupt after Tunisian journalist calls for revolt & sets himself on fire
- TV Guide's hit piece on Chris Pratt's 'problematic' life as a farmer is everything wrong with Hollywood
- ICE releases hundreds more migrants in Texas and New Mexico
- Ukrainians flee to EU and Russia, leave to dodge draft for impending war, find relief from economic distress
- 'We are on the brink of a cliff': Russian anti-doping chief asks Putin to protect national sport
- 'Walmart Santa' and his family arrested after 2 long-missing kids found buried in their backyard
- Canadian could face death penalty in drug-smuggling trial in China
- Jailed Russian businessman: US offered my family green card if I accused Kremlin of corruption
- Silenced by the Intolerant Left: Academics' mobbing of a young scholar must be denounced
- San Francisco church allows homeless to sleep inside overnight
- Flashback: #MeToo and the risk of glamorizing sexual assault
- Words aren't violence - take it from someone who suffered real physical abuse
- Liberated Libya? ISIS claims responsibility for suicide bombing at foreign ministry in Tripoli, killing 3
- Moroccan gang who murdered Scandinavian women spent 2 days hunting for targets
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- Pompeii was a full-fledged city before it was taken over by the Romans
- Mysterious Folkton drums of Stonehenge may have been Stone Age measuring devices
- The razing of Panama, commemorating another 'heroic' American victory
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Study details immense timber henge at Newgrange, Ireland, discovered during summer drought
- Nemesis - Our Sun's missing death star companion
- 40 years later: John Wayne Gacy's killing spree shattered the illusion of the safe suburban community
- Oldest Aramaic inscription ever discovered describes 'devourer that brings fire' to victims
- Strong earthquake struck Machu Picchu in 1450 interrupting construction and helping perfect design
- The secret CIA torture program that has just come to light
- Evelyn Berezin, who built the world's first true word processor, dies at 93
- Why Russia shouldn't take responsibility for the Holodomor
- Scientist claims world's oldest pyramid buried below hilltop in Indonesia
- "One of a kind", untouched 4,400-year-old tomb recently discovered at Saqqara, Egypt
- "I am not ready": How Putin rejected Yeltsin's suggestion to run for President
- 4,500yo Mesopotamian pillar is first known record of a border dispute
- Never-before-seen UN report on Kosovo's gruesome organ harvesting campaign
- Earth enters densest stream of deadly Taurid meteor cluster this June
- Russia's Avangard hypersonic glider travels at a whopping 30,000km/h
- Strangest scientific discovery of 2018? Memory formation appears to be facilitated by the same mechanism as a viral infection
- Putin: The 'best New Year's gift to Russia', successful test of Avangard hypersonic glider
- Six spectacular ice phenomena to look out for this winter
- Poseidon in action: Russia begins underwater trial of strategic nuclear drone
- Private Russian company aims to create orbital spaceport for interplanetary transport
- Conservationists clone 5 massive redwood tree stumps, planting 75 trees
- NASA's 'New Horizons' probe detects weird anomaly days ahead of Ultima Thule flyby
- Boy or girl? It's in the father's genes
- Elon Musk: 'Shame on Boeing', hails Russian-made rocket engine design as 'brilliant'
- Chinese scientists discover way to turn copper into 'gold'
- New study shows why X and Y chromosomes alone don't determine sex
- New species of snake discovered inside stomach of another snake
- Earth loses hundreds of tons of atmosphere during auroras
- A big space crash likely made Uranus lopsided
- MIT's Lidar technology accelerates hurricane recovery in the Carolinas
- Astronomers discover new kind planet possibly saturated with gemstones
- New Horizons scientists puzzled by lack of a 'light curve' from their Kuiper Belt flyby target
- Mile-long asteroid discovered makes another fly-by of Earth today
- Agencies overwhelmed as over 127 dead dolphins wash up on Southwest Florida shores in 2018
- Dead minke whale discovered on west shore of Yarmouth Bar, Canada
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 felt across northern Venezuela
- Many Tahoe ski resorts got up to 18 inches of new snow for Christmas
- 'Weird sounds' heard over Owensboro, Kentucky
- Leopard charges at crowd in Tamil Nadu, India - 3 seriously injured
- Very shallow M5.5 earthquake hits Zimbabwe and Mozambique
- Indonesia raises volcano alert, reroutes all flights around erupting Anak Krakatau
- Stunning electric-blue noctilucent clouds blanket Antarctica
- Up to 3 feet of fresh snow for the Alps in 2 days
- Japan saw record 3,451 rain- and quake-induced mudslide disasters in 2018, three times higher than annual average
- Etna volcano hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake
- Avalanche kills 3 skiers in Uzbekistan
- Indonesia 'volcano tsunami': Grim search for survivors continues as death toll reaches 430, almost 22,000 displaced after Krakatoa erupts - UPDATE
- 'Strange movement of landmass' blocks remote Russian river - locals speculate landslide or meteor?
- Italy's Mount Etna erupts, authorities close airport
- Shallow magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits off east coast of Russia
- Woman on life support after attack by 3 pit bull terriers in Palm Springs, California
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Tonga: USGS
- Landslide kills 5 dead following torrential rain in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- Intravenous vitamin C for cancer: Cheap, effective and safe
- Bacteria found in soil at ancient sacred site in Ireland halts growth of superbugs
- Why cancer needs to be treated as a metabolic disease
- Scientific evidence that flu vaccines spread disease: 630% more flu virus particles emitted by people who get vaccinated
- Americans getting less sleep
- Endocrine disrupters: Chemicals commonly found in toothpaste and personal care products are a leading cause of early puberty
- I Just Can't Quit You: Video game addiction is real and professionals aren't prepared to help
- Is there a middle ground in the vaccine-autism debate?
- Pete Evans hits back at the Australian Medical Association after they slam him for suggesting people look into the sun for 'free medicine'
- Controversial treatment gives transfusions of 'young blood' from teenagers to reverse process of aging
- Over 200 patients at New Jersey hospital possibly exposed to HIV or hepatitis due to lapses in 'infection control'
- Australian couple pleads guilty to causing infant child serious injury from extreme vegan diet
- The truth about low-protein, high-carb diets and brain aging
- Canada: Immigrant and refugee children at risk of health problems due to western diet
- Let there be light! Scientists find brain circuit that could explain seasonal depression
- Body maps show schizophrenia may effect how one experiences emotion
- Souring on Sweet: The U.S. appetite for sugar has skyrocketed
- Why there is no such thing as 'safe' tap water
- Eating animals ensures better health
- Scientists succeed in destroying HIV infected cells, suggest it will lead to a 'cure' for AIDS
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Stupid' & 'lazy': The road to hell is paved with overly simplistic labels
- Addiction and a lack of purpose
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
- Russian Hachiko: Loyal pooch spends weeks outside hospital awaiting owner's recovery
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Unlocking the Secrets of Consciousness, Hyperdimensional Attractors and Frog Brains
- Feminists find 'sexist' men more attractive than 'woke' men
- Understanding the Vagus Nerve: Interview with Dr. Stephen Porges
- New Harvard study confirms there is no gender wage gap - men and women make different choices
- Breathing through the nose may offer unique brain benefits
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Herd Behavior: What Gustav Le Bon's Classic Book Can Teach Us About 'The Crowd'
- Think again: Are schools teaching enough critical thinking skills?
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
Quote of the Day
Those who follow the great part of themselves become great men, and those who follow the small part of themselves become small men.
- Mencius
Recent Comments
I find it curious that weddings and baptisms performed by this man are considered valid, but confessions are not. What's the distinction here? The...
This article is actually a rare example of non-biased analysis of Trump's policies.
Damned if you don't, damned if you do. Pundits are annoyingly simplistic most of the time. This piece is typical water-cooler gossip, imo.
How to make sodium ascorbate....[Link]
As India moved massively to digital world as a means to cut the generations of corruption of middle man and bureaucracy, they found themselves...
Comment: See also: