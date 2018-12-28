Footage has shown the aftermath of a double-decker bus veering off the road and crashing into the front garden of a south London home on Boxing Day night.Police and paramedics were called just before 9pm to the incident that saw the bus smash through a fence and into the garden of a house in Streatham Vale, Brixton.The area was immediately cordoned off by emergency services with, the Met police confirmed.An eye-witness on Twitter claimed the bus hadThe double-decker involved in the incident was on the 118 route which runs between Morden station and Brixton.A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Police were called at approximately 20:55pm on Wednesday, 26 December to reports of a bus in collision with a building in Streatham Vale, SW16."Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene. There were no reports of any serious injuries."No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.