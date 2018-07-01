© AFP / File photo

At least 46 people, including children, were injured after a bus crashed into an ambulance in northern Germany, police told local media. The children are between 10 and 15 years old.The incident took place near the city of Luebeck on Saturday evening.The majority of the injuries the passengers received were light, police later confirmed to local news outlets. Yet, two people - a child and an adult - were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Police have already started an investigation into the cause of the incident.