An electric emergency at a Con Edison facility in Queens lit the night sky across much of New York City ablaze and spawned a flurry of social media reaction Thursday night.



The NYPD says a transformer exploded at the utility company's facility in Astoria shortly after 9 p.m.

A mysterious blue light amid a reported explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens lit up the sky in New York City Thursday night. Local media reported Residents in Queens posted videos to social media showing the unexplained event. Some witnesses reported explosions and power outages.Large booms were heard - apparently from multiple transformers failing.The NYPD said in a brief statement: "The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control."There were no immediate reports of injuries.