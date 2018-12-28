© Screenshot / @Complex / Twitter
A mysterious blue light amid a reported explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens lit up the sky in New York City Thursday night. Local media reported
:
An electric emergency at a Con Edison facility in Queens lit the night sky across much of New York City ablaze and spawned a flurry of social media reaction Thursday night.
The NYPD says a transformer exploded at the utility company's facility in Astoria shortly after 9 p.m.
Residents in Queens posted videos to social media showing the unexplained event. Some witnesses reported explosions and power outages.
Large booms were heard - apparently from multiple transformers failing.
The NYPD said in a brief statement: "The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control."
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Comment:
Since when does a malfunctioning electrical transformer (even an exploding one) have such a dramatic impact on the local atmosphere?. These sorts of displays are associated with auroras which are the product of the interaction of Earth's magnetosphere with a coronal mass ejection. Might the base level electric charge in the atmosphere be mysteriously changing?
Pierre Lescaudron's book Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection
discusses this possibility and many others
Jet Stream meanderings, Gulf Stream slow-downs, hurricanes, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, meteor fireballs, tornadoes, deluges, sinkholes, and noctilucent clouds have been on the rise since the turn of the century. Have proponents of man-made global warming been proven correct, or is something else, something much bigger, happening on our planet? While mainstream science depicts these Earth changes as unrelated, Pierre Lescaudron applies findings from the Electric Universe paradigm and plasma physics to suggest that they might in fact be intimately related, and stem from a single common cause: the close approach of our Sun's 'twin' and an accompanying cometary swarm.
Comment: Since when does a malfunctioning electrical transformer (even an exploding one) have such a dramatic impact on the local atmosphere?. These sorts of displays are associated with auroras which are the product of the interaction of Earth's magnetosphere with a coronal mass ejection. Might the base level electric charge in the atmosphere be mysteriously changing?
Pierre Lescaudron's book Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection discusses this possibility and many others