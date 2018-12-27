Society's Child
ICE releases hundreds more migrants in Texas and New Mexico
CBS News
Thu, 27 Dec 2018 11:12 UTC
Another 500 could be released on Thursday. "It should be organized and orderly as it was today," Garcia said.
Local nonprofit groups told the CBS affiliate KBDC the key difference from earlier in the week was that they were notified in advance of the mass release by ICE - something the groups and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who represents El Paso, said didn't happen previously.
As a result, the nonprofits were more prepared for the large influx.
"They're coming from immigration cells so they're coming hungry, they're coming thirsty, most haven't bathed in a long time. The situation is really difficult for them," said Dylan Corbett, executive director of the Hope Border Institute.
ICE said in a statement earlier this week the mass releases were designed to ensure families weren't held longer than it's allowed to detain them, and blamed "decades of inaction by Congress" that resulted in the government being "severely constrained in its ability to detain and promptly remove families with no legal basis to remain in the U.S."
The immigrants released Tuesday by ICE were dropped off at a downtown El Paso bus station. Then, they were led by volunteers to a makeshift headquarters at Rock House Cafe and Gallery, a block away.
"This is what it is to give, this is what it is to receive people into your home and cherish time with other people," said Michael Patino, owner of the facility.
"We made something for (the migrants) for breakfast. We went to buy some bread and my sister went to her closet to look for things that we could give away. We are here to give what we have," Michelle Sanchez said.
Sanchez, an immigrant herself, told KDBC it was her duty to give back, saying, "If you can do something for the people, if you can give something for the people just do it. That's what we do and that's what we're trying to do here," Sanchez said.
One of the migrants said, "It's unreal, like a dream. They gave us clothes, food, everything. I really didn't expect this. Thank you so much."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- More sanctions please: Trade between Russia and EU grows by 22% for 2018
- Scientific evidence that flu vaccines spread disease: 630% more flu virus particles emitted by people who get vaccinated
- Israel sets sites on 2,000 additional illegal settlements in West Bank
- Peter Townsend - The Politics of Contempt
- Why 'Jupiter' Macron went missing for a week
- Fossils suggest flowers originated 50 million years earlier than previously thought
- Ukraine: Martial law is over, so how did it change the country?
- Trump's grump: 'We give Israel $4.5B a year' and more
- Russia: Israel's provocative strike in Syria directly jeopardized two civilian flights
- Israel's Syrian Christmas attack revealed an inconvenient truth about the S-300s
- It's been 8 years: Arab League ready to readmit Syria in 2019
- Damascus: UAE Embassy to reopen after 6-year closure
- TV Guide's hit piece on Chris Pratt's 'problematic' life as a farmer is everything wrong with Hollywood
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- ICE releases hundreds more migrants in Texas and New Mexico
- Russia's Avangard hypersonic glider travels at a whopping 30,000km/h
- Trump considering executive order banning US companies from using Chinese telecom equipment
- Ukrainians flee to EU and Russia, leave to dodge draft for impending war, find relief from economic distress
- 'We are on the brink of a cliff': Russian anti-doping chief asks Putin to protect national sport
- More sanctions please: Trade between Russia and EU grows by 22% for 2018
- Israel sets sites on 2,000 additional illegal settlements in West Bank
- Peter Townsend - The Politics of Contempt
- Why 'Jupiter' Macron went missing for a week
- Ukraine: Martial law is over, so how did it change the country?
- Trump's grump: 'We give Israel $4.5B a year' and more
- Russia: Israel's provocative strike in Syria directly jeopardized two civilian flights
- Israel's Syrian Christmas attack revealed an inconvenient truth about the S-300s
- It's been 8 years: Arab League ready to readmit Syria in 2019
- Damascus: UAE Embassy to reopen after 6-year closure
- Trump considering executive order banning US companies from using Chinese telecom equipment
- MI5's temple of covert propaganda: Integrity Initiative and the scandal of the UK's information war
- Saudi Arabia replaces Foreign Minister, sacks envoy to UK in major govt reshuffle following Khashoggi killing
- 'Humanity not mankind': EU Parliament adopts radical leftist ideology, urges MEPs to stop saying words coined with 'man'
- NATO steps up presence of strategic weapons next to Russia's borders
- 'Treacherous': Israeli air force used Syrian civilian airliners as cover for Christmas Day attack on Damascus
- Utter insanity: Pentagon's first audit in its 71-year history comes up empty on missing $21 TRILLION
- Noam Chomsky: Israeli meddling in US elections 'vastly overwhelms' anything Russia's done
- No pullout of Iraq, it can be base "to do something in Syria" - Trump on first visit to troops
- Buzz off! Venezuela warns US to stop interference after it turns away snooping ExxonMobil oil exploration ship
- TV Guide's hit piece on Chris Pratt's 'problematic' life as a farmer is everything wrong with Hollywood
- ICE releases hundreds more migrants in Texas and New Mexico
- Ukrainians flee to EU and Russia, leave to dodge draft for impending war, find relief from economic distress
- 'We are on the brink of a cliff': Russian anti-doping chief asks Putin to protect national sport
- 'Walmart Santa' and his family arrested after 2 long-missing kids found buried in their backyard
- Canadian could face death penalty in drug-smuggling trial in China
- Jailed Russian businessman: US offered my family green card if I accused Kremlin of corruption
- Silenced by the Intolerant Left: Academics' mobbing of a young scholar must be denounced
- San Francisco church allows homeless to sleep inside overnight
- Flashback: #MeToo and the risk of glamorizing sexual assault
- Words aren't violence - take it from someone who suffered real physical abuse
- Liberated Libya? ISIS claims responsibility for suicide bombing at foreign ministry in Tripoli, killing 3
- Moroccan gang who murdered Scandinavian women spent 2 days hunting for targets
- Ukraine military's Chechen allies freely admit to having links with Islamic State
- French Arab journalist gets death threats for saying Islam is not above criticism, humor or the law
- US lawmakers voice howls of alarm after noticing 45+ year relationship between China's Xinhua and Associated Press
- Mine bursts into flames killing 9 in Solikamsk, Russia
- NYPD cop honored for single-handedly fending off hostile vagrants in subway station
- German publication to file criminal case against fake news journalist, hastened decay of trust in MSM
- Criticism of Israel immediately triggers its army of outraged partisans
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- Pompeii was a full-fledged city before it was taken over by the Romans
- Mysterious Folkton drums of Stonehenge may have been Stone Age measuring devices
- The razing of Panama, commemorating another 'heroic' American victory
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Study details immense timber henge at Newgrange, Ireland, discovered during summer drought
- Nemesis - Our Sun's missing death star companion
- 40 years later: John Wayne Gacy's killing spree shattered the illusion of the safe suburban community
- Oldest Aramaic inscription ever discovered describes 'devourer that brings fire' to victims
- Strong earthquake struck Machu Picchu in 1450 interrupting construction and helping perfect design
- The secret CIA torture program that has just come to light
- Evelyn Berezin, who built the world's first true word processor, dies at 93
- Why Russia shouldn't take responsibility for the Holodomor
- Scientist claims world's oldest pyramid buried below hilltop in Indonesia
- "One of a kind", untouched 4,400-year-old tomb recently discovered at Saqqara, Egypt
- "I am not ready": How Putin rejected Yeltsin's suggestion to run for President
- 4,500yo Mesopotamian pillar is first known record of a border dispute
- Never-before-seen UN report on Kosovo's gruesome organ harvesting campaign
- Was Putin a Stasi officer? Mystery surrounds 'discovery' of his East German 'intl ID'
- Fossils suggest flowers originated 50 million years earlier than previously thought
- Russia's Avangard hypersonic glider travels at a whopping 30,000km/h
- Strangest scientific discovery of 2018? Memory formation appears to be facilitated by the same mechanism as a viral infection
- Putin: The 'best New Year's gift to Russia', successful test of Avangard hypersonic glider
- Six spectacular ice phenomena to look out for this winter
- Poseidon in action: Russia begins underwater trial of strategic nuclear drone
- Private Russian company aims to create orbital spaceport for interplanetary transport
- Conservationists clone 5 massive redwood tree stumps, planting 75 trees
- NASA's 'New Horizons' probe detects weird anomaly days ahead of Ultima Thule flyby
- Boy or girl? It's in the father's genes
- Elon Musk: 'Shame on Boeing', hails Russian-made rocket engine design as 'brilliant'
- Chinese scientists discover way to turn copper into 'gold'
- New study shows why X and Y chromosomes alone don't determine sex
- New species of snake discovered inside stomach of another snake
- Earth loses hundreds of tons of atmosphere during auroras
- A big space crash likely made Uranus lopsided
- MIT's Lidar technology accelerates hurricane recovery in the Carolinas
- Astronomers discover new kind planet possibly saturated with gemstones
- New Horizons scientists puzzled by lack of a 'light curve' from their Kuiper Belt flyby target
- Mile-long asteroid discovered makes another fly-by of Earth today
- Many Tahoe ski resorts got up to 18 inches of new snow for Christmas
- 'Weird sounds' heard over Owensboro, Kentucky
- Leopard charges at crowd in Tamil Nadu, India - 3 seriously injured
- Very shallow M5.5 earthquake hits Zimbabwe and Mozambique
- Indonesia raises volcano alert, reroutes all flights around erupting Anak Krakatau
- Stunning electric-blue noctilucent clouds blanket Antarctica
- Up to 3 feet of fresh snow for the Alps in 2 days
- Japan saw record 3,451 rain- and quake-induced mudslide disasters in 2018, three times higher than annual average
- Etna volcano hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake
- Avalanche kills 3 skiers in Uzbekistan
- Indonesia 'volcano tsunami': Grim search for survivors continues as death toll reaches 430, almost 22,000 displaced after Krakatoa erupts - UPDATE
- 'Strange movement of landmass' blocks remote Russian river - locals speculate landslide or meteor?
- Italy's Mount Etna erupts, authorities close airport
- Shallow magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits off east coast of Russia
- Woman on life support after attack by 3 pit bull terriers in Palm Springs, California
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Tonga: USGS
- Landslide kills 5 dead following torrential rain in the Democratic Republic of Congo
- 45,000 people hit by flash floods in northern Sri Lanka - 14 inches of rainfall overnight
- Havana hit by severe floods
- Drought killing thousands of native fish along Darling, Namoi and Lachlan Rivers in New South Wales, Australia
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- Scientific evidence that flu vaccines spread disease: 630% more flu virus particles emitted by people who get vaccinated
- Americans getting less sleep
- Endocrine disrupters: Chemicals commonly found in toothpaste and personal care products are a leading cause of early puberty
- I Just Can't Quit You: Video game addiction is real and professionals aren't prepared to help
- Is there a middle ground in the vaccine-autism debate?
- Pete Evans hits back at the Australian Medical Association after they slam him for suggesting people look into the sun for 'free medicine'
- Controversial treatment gives transfusions of 'young blood' from teenagers to reverse process of aging
- Over 200 patients at New Jersey hospital possibly exposed to HIV or hepatitis due to lapses in 'infection control'
- Australian couple pleads guilty to causing infant child serious injury from extreme vegan diet
- The truth about low-protein, high-carb diets and brain aging
- Canada: Immigrant and refugee children at risk of health problems due to western diet
- Let there be light! Scientists find brain circuit that could explain seasonal depression
- Body maps show schizophrenia may effect how one experiences emotion
- Souring on Sweet: The U.S. appetite for sugar has skyrocketed
- Why there is no such thing as 'safe' tap water
- Eating animals ensures better health
- Scientists succeed in destroying HIV infected cells, suggest it will lead to a 'cure' for AIDS
- Just 6 months of walking may reverse cognitive decline, study says
- Junk food cravings linked to lack of sleep, study suggests
- Doctoring Data - Science has turned to darkness
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Stupid' & 'lazy': The road to hell is paved with overly simplistic labels
- Addiction and a lack of purpose
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
- Russian Hachiko: Loyal pooch spends weeks outside hospital awaiting owner's recovery
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Unlocking the Secrets of Consciousness, Hyperdimensional Attractors and Frog Brains
- Feminists find 'sexist' men more attractive than 'woke' men
- Understanding the Vagus Nerve: Interview with Dr. Stephen Porges
- New Harvard study confirms there is no gender wage gap - men and women make different choices
- Breathing through the nose may offer unique brain benefits
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Herd Behavior: What Gustav Le Bon's Classic Book Can Teach Us About 'The Crowd'
- Think again: Are schools teaching enough critical thinking skills?
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
Quote of the Day
Those who follow the great part of themselves become great men, and those who follow the small part of themselves become small men.
- Mencius
Recent Comments
There is just so much for kids to do [Link]
And we cant use the word abracadabra cause it has the word 'bra' in it a whole fucken TWICE ?!!
This caption was also on one of his images [Link] "Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as...
The USA, Incorporation and it's 'Franchises' AKA Whores 4 War R Us are nothing more than a massive Tri-Lateral Criminal Enterprise who have been...
Doesn't humanity have the word 'MAN' in it!? I can feel a(nother) WTF moment coming on. WILL THE INSANITY NEVER END!! :O