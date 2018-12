© Google News



Ruben Garcia from Annunciation House in El Paso told CBS News that 522 migrants were released Wednesday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at sites in El Paso and Las Cruces, New Mexico."It should be organized and orderly as it was today," Garcia said.Local nonprofit groups told the CBS affiliate KBDC the key difference from earlier in the week was that they were notified in advance of the mass release by ICE - something the groups and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who represents El Paso, said didn't happen previously As a result, the nonprofits were more prepared for the large influx.said Dylan Corbett, executive director of the Hope Border Institute.ICE said in a statement earlier this weekthat resulted in the government beingThe immigrants released Tuesday by ICE were dropped off at a downtown El Paso bus station. Then, they were led by volunteers to a makeshift headquarters at Rock House Cafe and Gallery, a block away."This is what it is to give, this is what it is to receive people into your home and cherish time with other people," said Michael Patino, owner of the facility."We made something for (the migrants) for breakfast. We went to buy some bread and my sister went to her closet to look for things that we could give away. We are here to give what we have," Michelle Sanchez said.Sanchez, an immigrant herself, told KDBC it was her duty to give back, saying, "If you can do something for the people, if you can give something for the people just do it. That's what we do and that's what we're trying to do here," Sanchez said.One of the migrants said, "It's unreal, like a dream. They gave us clothes, food, everything. I really didn't expect this. Thank you so much."