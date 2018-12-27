© Reuters / Sukree Sukplang



There was talk about me telling the US authorities about corruption in the Kremlin. I replied: 'What do I have to do with it at all and how am I supposed to speak about something that doesn't exist?'

As for any deals with the American justice system and what it really is - the American justice system isn't just deaf and blind, but, apparently, out of its mind.

Russian businessman Viktor Bout, jailed in the US on accusations of being an international arms dealer, said he won't smear Russia's honor in exchange for any type of deal with the American justice system.The legal eagles also "loved talking about this with the family; with my wife, proposing different options, including a green card," he added.However, the entrepreneur said that exchanging him for any of the US citizens accused of crimes in Russia was never on the table.Before hanging up, Bout expressed "full confidence" that someday he'll be back in Russia. The 51-year-old has always maintained his innocence and insisted that he has only been involved in legitimate cargo business.