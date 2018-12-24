© Bjørn Christian Tørrissen



An armed man has robbed a bank in the world's northernmost settlement on Norway's remote Arctic archipelago of Svalbard but he was caught shortly afterwards, authorities said on Friday.The heist was the first ever bank robbery in living memory in the territory, which is located in the Arctic Ocean, about halfway between continental Norway and the North Pole."There was an armed robbery at around 10:40 am (0940 GMT)," Terje Carlsen, a spokesman for the local governor, told AFP.in the centre of Longyearbyen, the capital, he added.Police said the suspected robber waswho was sent to the northern town of Tromso on the mainland where he will be questioned.Authorities declined to give more details about the suspect's identity, the amount stolen or the weapon used in the robbery.Commentators on social media were quick to make fun of the failed bank robbery."The most reckless bank robbery in Norwegian history?" said one Twitter user."He probably forgot to think about his escape route," commented another.The Svalbard archipelago, roughly twice the size of Belgium, lies about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from the North Pole.Temperatures in winter regularly plunge to below minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) and can drop below minus 40.