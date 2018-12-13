© Reuters



Two technicians performing maintenance at a U.S. research station in Antarctica died on Wednesdaythe National Science Foundation (NSF) said.The pair, both employed as subcontractors at the NSF-managed McMurdo Station in Antarctica, wereOne of the technicians was pronounced dead by medical personnel called to the scene. The other was pronounced dead a short time after being flown to the McMurdo medical clinic, the NSF said in a statement.The two workers,before they were found, the agency said., and the incident was under investigation, the foundation said.The NSF said it was not releasing any personal information about the two workers, except to say they were employed by a Virginia-based company, PAE, which in turn was hired by the U.S. Antarctica Program's logistics contractor Leidos, headquartered in Colorado.The research station, established by the United States in 1955, is situated near Antarctica's McMurdo Sound, named for a British naval officer who was part of the expedition that first charted the area in 1841.The largest outpost in Antarctica, it lies at the tip of Ross Island in the New Zealand-claimed territory known as the Ross Dependency. The incident in question occurred on Dec. 12 local time, which goes by New Zealand time.Daytime highs in December, in the middle of the Antarctic summer, average 31.5 degrees Fahrenheit or minus 3 degrees Celsius. More than 1,000 people, including scientists and support personnel, work at the station this time of year.