A nasty red tide and boat collisions have combined for what could be the deadliest year on record for Florida manatees.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission listsWith two weeks still left to be documented, there's a chance this could be the most deadly year on record."We're looking at the second most red tide deaths in a year, or it could even be a record for red tide for this year," said Martine Dewit, a veterinarian for the Florida Wildlife Research Institute in St. Petersburg. "For this population to continue to experience these events is a concern."Other causes of death include unknown, undetermined, natural and perinatal, or death during birth."It really was the red tide," Dewit said of the high numbers of manatee deaths. "There's one thing that I think is important is that with the red tide, what we have is a very rough number and does not include the carcasses that were verified but not necropsied."Millions of pounds of dead wildlife was collected from Lee County beaches in just a few weeks in August.Red tide manatee deaths are listed as natural or undetermined by the FWC, the state agency charged with protecting the species.This year has already seen more boat collisions than any past year, with 118 confirmed boating deaths."We know we had a bad mortality year for them," said Kelly Richmond, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "We're not tone-deaf. We had lots of mortalities from red tide, cold spells and boat strikes."Lee County typically is among the top counties in the state when it comes to deadly boat collisions.Final FWC manatee numbers for 2018 are expected to be released early next year.A higher number of deaths can sometimes mean there are simply more animals across the landscape.Earlier this week the FWC released a report that says there may be as many as 10,000 manatees living in Florida waters.That report was an estimation and will be followed by an aerial count later this year or early next year."This is good news by all means but just a single measure wouldn't be enough to evaluate the status or to say there is a boom in the manatee status," Richmond said of the estimation. "It's good and it's a sign that perhaps some of our conservation strategies are working."Jaclyn Lopez, with the Center for Biological Diversity in Tampa, said having nearly 800 documented deaths is a bad sign for manatees."It's troubling that there's been so many sources of human-caused mortalities between the boat strikes and the deaths attributed to red tide," Lopez said. "Red tide is certainly natural but it's being impacted by our activities."Lopez said algae blooms are larger, more intense and more frequent because of development and farming."Red tide will eat nutrients in areas where there's lots of nutrient discharge," Lopez said. "For example, in South Florida we have the discharges and the (nutrient) loading then flows into the Gulf of Mexico as a giant source of food for red tide. It will hang out longer, will proliferate longer."