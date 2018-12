A Brazilian man - dubbed the "Sweeney Todd" cannibal - his wife and his mistress were each sentenced to several decades in prison after they were convicted of murdering women and stuffing their flesh into pastries that they then ate and handed out to neighbors, reports said.Jorge Beltrao Negromonte da Silveira, his wife, Isabel Pires, and his mistress, Bruna Cristina Oliveira, were, Brazilian outlet G1 reported . The trio - nicknamed the "cannibals of Garanhaus" for the neighborhood where the murders took place - was on trial for killing Alexandra Falcon Silva, 20, and Gisele Helena da Silva, 31.Silveira was sentenced to 71 years in prison, while his wife received 68 years and his mistress 71 years and 10 months.Silveira's wife used some of the flesh to make stuffed meat pastries called salgados. They sold some of the pastries to neighbors.The rest of the women's remains reportedly were buried in their back yard.On Friday, Silveira accused his mistress of torturing him."I'll tell you the truth now because in the other trial, I hid a lot in defense of Bruna. I've known Bruna since she was 17 and she told me she was a witch. I have no part in it. Both I and Isabel were tortured to assume that," Silveira said, according to G1.The trio carried out the killings as a "purification ritual," the BBC previously reported . At the time of the arrests, police also uncovered a book written by Silveira titled, "Revelations of a Schizophrenic," in which he claimed he heard voices andThe cannibal family was convicted in 2014 of killing Jéssica Camila da Silva Pereira. Silveira