A WOMAN whofaces up to 15 years in jail if convicted at an upcoming trial.Natalia Baksheeva, 43, has been charged on one count of goading her spouse into murdering one of the victims.Her husband Dmitry Baksheev, 35, nicknamed "Devil", is suffering from tuberculosis and his role in the macabre Russian murder and cannibalism case will be dealt with at a later hearing.Police found a gruesomefrom their "final victim", a 35-year-old waitress, in the couple's kitchen in Krasnodar in southern Russia.Baksheeva has been charged with "inciting" her husband to kill Elena Vashrusheva,Russia's Investigative Committee (IC), the body responsible for bringing serious crimes to trial, said the Ms Vashrusheva had a drunken row with Baksheeva and then order her husband to murder the waitress in a "fit of jealousy".IC official Anton Lopatin said: "Because of his character and psychological state of mind Dmitry lived under pressure from his wife, so he obeyed."Following this demand, the man took out the knife that he always kept in his bag, and stabbed the woman twice in her chest. The victim died from her injuries on the spot."The investigation found thatSome were cooked, and the waitress's remains were found in his fridge and freezer.Mr Lopatin said: "Genetic experts proved that all samples belonged to the killed woman."Investigators said Baksheev's role in any other murders or cannibal cases were "not confirmed" despite reports last year citing law enforcement sources of her "confession" to at least 30 victims over 18 years.Victims were allegedly women lured by the couple after being found on dating websites.It is unclear if the authorities have probed another alleged murder in 2012, or a picture found at the couple's flatin 1999.Russian law does not include a specific criminal offence of cannibalism.A source in the Krasnodar prosecutor's office said Dimitry Baksheev's case will be handled later.The source said: "He is ill with TB and can infect others. This disease stops us from completing standard psychiatric forensic test on his sanity."