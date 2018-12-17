Puppet Masters
Joe Hoft: Flynn didn't lie to FBI - must have been coerced into guilty plea
Gateway Pundit
Sun, 16 Dec 2018 16:31 UTC
General Mike Flynn was berated by the media in January 2017 for alleged illegal activities with Russians. The far-left media was in a frenzy about an article released by the Washington Post on January 12th based on classified information that was stolen and leaked to the press.
Later that January, only a few days after the Trump Administration moved into the White House, General Mike Flynn, the decorated war hero, was set up and interrogated in the White House.
As TGP previously reported in February 2018, according to Mike Cernovich, fired and corrupt former FBI Head Andrew McCabe altered far left FBI investigator Peter Strzok's 302 notes on his interview with General Flynn. And then McCabe destroyed the evidence.
In early May of 2018, Senator Grassley demanded the FBI and DOJ produce the transcript of Flynn's intercepted calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak and the 302's by May 25th. The DOJ and FBI ignored him. They either refused to provide them or they were altered and deleted as previously noted.
Senator Grassley then concluded his letter by reiterating his request to schedule an interview with the second special agent who was present at Flynn's interrogation, Joe Pientka, after push back from the DOJ.
This past Friday the Mueller Special Counsel redacted Joe Pientka's name in the 302 reports. According to investigative journalist Sara Carter, Pientka is willing to defend General Flynn in his testimony.
But Deep State does not want you to know this! That's why they redacted his name!
What is most unbelievable is that General Flynn lied in the first place. He was no stranger to the surveillance techniques of the US government. He likely knew that he was being taped when he legally spoke with the Russians in late December 2016. As a former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn most certainly knew that the US intelligence community intercepts calls like the ones that he had.
The day before the FBI's most corrupt investigator in history, Peter Strzok, interviewed General Flynn in the White House, the FBI had publicly cleared General Flynn of any wrongdoing again through the far-left Washington Post. General Flynn had to know something was up when Strzok showed up at the White House.
Fired and corrupt former FBI Head James Comey said that he believed General Flynn did not lie to the FBI when they interrogated Flynn at the White House but then Comey later changed his story.
It's suspected that the original 302s created by Strzok and Pientka not only stated that General Flynn did not lie, but perhaps also included wording stating that General Flynn told them he knew they had a copy of his discussion with the Russians. If this is the case, then it offers more reason that Flynn did not lie to the FBI intruders in 2017. It is also why the 302s are suspiciously lost.
Since Flynn most likely did not lie to the FBI, then why did he plea guilty to lying to the FBI? Most pundits believe that Flynn was under financial duress from the investigation and that the Mueller gang also threatened to next go after his son. The General is suspected of agreeing to the plea in a deal to protect his son.
The entire Flynn investigation, the set-up, the spying on and the uncalled for interrogation is a stain on the country. It will go down as one of the most disgusting episodes in US history. The Mueller gang and Obama's Deep State criminals should all be ashamed and in jail.
Comment: The above is all speculation. But the fact remains that the Flynn set-up stinks to high heaven. The 'interview' (in which the FBI made sure Flynn did not have a lawyer present - compare that to Hillary Clinton's FBI interviews!) took place on January 24, 2017. The 302 write-up submitted in the case was not written until July 19, 2017, six months later.
FBI rules require that a 302 report be prepared within five days of an interview. Instead, Fox News reports that the 302 submitted to Judge Sullivan was dated July 19, 2017 and "specifically came from an interview with Strzok in which the Flynn encounter was discussed - and not the original Flynn interview." Worse still, this report was heavily redacted. One and a half pages were completely redacted.Given the FBI's refusal to provide the actual write-up, we can hardly be blamed for suspecting a cover-up of some sort. If Mueller et al. are telling the truth, what do they have to hide?
And as far as "meddling" goes, Israel buys candidates in all federal-level US elections, open and aboveboard. Then when they win, Israel owns them. Why is it that nobody ever refers to that?