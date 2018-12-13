We live near 288 in Houston Texas, As my kids and i got home, at around 1:30 am, we heard some really loud sounds coming from the sky, it sounded as someone was shaking giant metal sheets, we do have companies and all but they are closed at night, and the only sound that we recognize is earlier in the afternoon, but its NOT close to what is in the video...

YouTube user 'Ana Marin' shared video footage of strange sounds she heard in the Houston, Texas sky on December 5, 2018: