Pepper plants suffer severe damage, some bananas were crushedAn innocent rain shower in Jinghaxiang, Yunnan, suddenly turned into a hailstorm at around six in the afternoon of December 9th.Local news reports damage to 50 houses and more than 26 hectares of crops. The overall economic damage is estimated at 2.6 million yuan [380 thousand USD].Qiu Runhua, a spokesperson for Xishuangbanna Jinsuisheng Agricultural Investment Co., Ltd. explained that the people in Jinghaxiang mainly plant peppers and beans. Banana plantation occurs on a small scale. The hailstorm therefore had little effect on the banana industry.