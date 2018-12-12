Puppet Masters
Ukrainian army mines roads south of Donetsk
Donetsk News Agency
Wed, 12 Dec 2018 20:01 UTC
"In light of the offensive on Mariupol direction, Kiev forces have been mining roads in Slavnoye, Berezovoye, Taramchuk (south of Donetsk)."
Bezsonov said the mines will probably hit civilian vehicles first and foremost.
"The provocation might be used by the Ukrainian side to divert civilian traffic from Mariupol direction."
Earlier DPR Intelligence reported Kiev is preparing a large-scale offensive against the DPR and concentrating large force along the contact line.
Ukraine declared martial law on November 26 in ten Ukrainian regions adjacent to Russia and Transnistria, or Kiev-controlled Donbass regions, or the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.
Martial law is brought in all over the state or in designated areas in accordance with the bill "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law". Martial law provides military authorities and leadership with greater and unlimited power, while restricting civil liberties such as public gatherings, media freedoms and free movement.
Recent Comments
News Flash. Racist state filled with racist people holds racist beliefs. Film at 11.
Everyone says it... farmers, ranchers, homeowners etc... the surprise is where/when high levels of glyphosate aren't found.
That point on the parents etc learning/knowing more than their doctors on any one issue is important... .the doctors are trained into the system...
not surprising. anti democratic as well. Their interference is why politics is broken. very obvious.
Ukraine loves the cold They made their beds,now,they can lie in them Good job
