Ukrainian army has begun to mine roads in Kiev-controlled Donbass on the eve of a massive offensive, said the head of the DPR People's Militia command press service Daniil Bezsonov.Bezsonov said the mines will probably hit civilian vehicles first and foremost."The provocation might be used by the Ukrainian side to divert civilian traffic from Mariupol direction."Ukraine declared martial law on November 26 in ten Ukrainian regions adjacent to Russia and Transnistria, or Kiev-controlled Donbass regions, or the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.Martial law is brought in all over the state or in designated areas in accordance with the bill "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law". Martial law provides military authorities and leadership with greater and unlimited power, while restricting civil liberties such as public gatherings, media freedoms and free movement.