Milovan Drecun, chairman of Serbia's parliamentary committee on Kosovo-Metohija, has shown Sputnik Serbia never-before-seen papers from a 2004 UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) report on the so-called 'Yellow house' in northern Albania, a site alleged to have been at the heart of the illegal organ harvesting operation run by Albanian Kosovar mafias between 1998 and 2001. A copy of this report was obtained by a Serbian parliamentary working group collecting evidence of alleged war crimes committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army against the Serbian people.
The report, inconspicuously titled "Forensic Examination and Assessment in Albania," details, in dry, bureaucratic language, the International Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia's request that the Office on Missing Persons and Forensics in Kosovo conduct an inspection of Yellow house and follow up on testimony based on eyewitness testimony that people were killed in the building and buried nearby after having their organs harvested.
"Based on our examinations, in our opinion there was no conclusive evidence that persons have been bleeding as a result of criminal acts in the house south west of Burrel in Albania. However, there were reactions with Luminol as for blood in the kitchen and in the storage room (room #5)."
Alongside the 2004 UNMIK, Drecun referenced a second report with more information on Yellow house.
"This report is dated October 2003, and documents a meeting between the chief of the investigative department of the Hague Tribunal and Eamon Smith, the head of the UNMIK's Justice Department, mentioning eight Albanian eyewitnesses with information about human organ trafficking.In 2008, former ICTY prosecutor Carla Del Ponte released a book alleging that members of the KLA including former KLA leader Hashim Thaci, who would become Kosovo's president in 2016, was directly involved in the KLA's illegal organ trade activities, with the group accused of harvesting the organs of mostly Serbian prisoners of war at detention centers in Albania. Del Ponte estimates that about 300 Serbs and other non-Albanians had their organs harvested and sold to hospitals across Europe.
"Four of them are said to have participated in organ transplants on at least 90 Serbs and members of other nationalities in prisons in northern and central Albania. Another three brought prisoners to a clinic. Two others are said to have taken part in transporting body parts and organs to Rinas airport near Tirana. The entire logistical and surgery operation was carried out with the full knowledge and support of mid-level and senior officials of the Kosovo Liberation Army, as well as the Albanian Secret police, then under the control of ex-premier Sali Ram Berisha."
Speaking to Sputnik about the UNMIK investigation document, Zoran Stankovic, a medical doctor who served as a witness at many trials at the Hague, including as a defence witness for former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, said that it is now essential to carry out an expert assessment of the report to establish whether it can be used by international institutions to initiate criminal proceedings against known or unknown persons.