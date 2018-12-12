Roads and highways were submerged. Local news reports said that emergency crews responded to at least 30 calls for vehicles in flood-related emergencies. The heavy rainfall also caused issues for transit services on the Expo Line (TransLink) service after tunnels were flooded.
Between 30 to 60 mm of rain fell in a few hours in parts of Vancouver. Port Mellon, situated around 35 km North West of Vancouver, recorded 77mm of rain in 24 hours to 11 December.
Environment Canada said that the heavy rain was brought by the first in a series of December storms that moved across coastal British Colombia. Weather warnings have been issued for wide areas of British Colombia over the coming days, in particular for heavy snow.
Social Media
@NEWS1130Traffic Starting to flood out everywhere this is Kent & Fraser St., Vancouver its a swimming pool 🏊🏼🌊 pic.twitter.com/m5Tsgj7gT8— Steven M (@thescriptclub) December 11, 2018
Maybe that Big Mac really wasn't worth it. Location: McD parking lot along Still Creek Drive #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/LnPLDH9lLB— Gladys (@gvogstad) December 11, 2018
I feel bad for the folks who stalled at Gilmore/Still Creek in Burnaby #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/CpZd4jIRUp— Sarah Godin (@EssGeeInBC) December 11, 2018
Uh-oh, looks like someone ignored the "this section is closed" barrier. pic.twitter.com/NlKXkz5zng— Jennifer C (@flyingfingers73) December 11, 2018
So this is happening outside my office. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/pucuDvdYb2— Michael McCullough (@sonofaboar) December 11, 2018