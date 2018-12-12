© Sarah Godin ‏



Social Media

@NEWS1130Traffic Starting to flood out everywhere this is Kent & Fraser St., Vancouver its a swimming pool 🏊🏼🌊 pic.twitter.com/m5Tsgj7gT8 — Steven M (@thescriptclub) December 11, 2018



Maybe that Big Mac really wasn't worth it. Location: McD parking lot along Still Creek Drive #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/LnPLDH9lLB — Gladys (@gvogstad) December 11, 2018



I feel bad for the folks who stalled at Gilmore/Still Creek in Burnaby #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/CpZd4jIRUp — Sarah Godin (@EssGeeInBC) December 11, 2018



Uh-oh, looks like someone ignored the "this section is closed" barrier. pic.twitter.com/NlKXkz5zng — Jennifer C (@flyingfingers73) December 11, 2018



So this is happening outside my office. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/pucuDvdYb2 — Michael McCullough (@sonofaboar) December 11, 2018



Flash flooding on 11 December, 2018, caused severe transport problems in parts of Vancouver, Canada.Roads and highways were submerged. Local news reports said that emergency crews responded to at least 30 calls for vehicles in flood-related emergencies. The heavy rainfall also caused issues for transit services on the Expo Line (TransLink) service after tunnels were flooded.Environment Canada said that the heavy rain was brought by the first in a series of December storms that moved across coastal British Colombia.