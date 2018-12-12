Gilmore/Still Creek in Burnaby
© Sarah Godin ‏
Flash flooding on 11 December, 2018, caused severe transport problems in parts of Vancouver, Canada.

Roads and highways were submerged. Local news reports said that emergency crews responded to at least 30 calls for vehicles in flood-related emergencies. The heavy rainfall also caused issues for transit services on the Expo Line (TransLink) service after tunnels were flooded.

Between 30 to 60 mm of rain fell in a few hours in parts of Vancouver. Port Mellon, situated around 35 km North West of Vancouver, recorded 77mm of rain in 24 hours to 11 December.

Environment Canada said that the heavy rain was brought by the first in a series of December storms that moved across coastal British Colombia. Weather warnings have been issued for wide areas of British Colombia over the coming days, in particular for heavy snow.



