Russia's gold production increased by three percent from January through September against the same period a year ago, according to the Gold Industrialists' Union.Production of high karat gold saw a two-percent increase, while by-product gold output was reduced by 13 percent. Scrap gold production declined by four percent. Output of the precious metal from derived products saw an enormous increase of 57 percent.Russia is currently third in the global rating of gold miners after Australia and China.Over the last ten years, the country's producers mined 2,189 tons of gold, the Russian Union of Gold Producers reported in January.Russia's gold production had seen an annual growth by up to seven percent on average in ten years through 2017. Top producer Polyus and Polymetal used to account for most of the growth last year, and are expected to do so again in 2018.Russia may be one of the world's biggest gold producers, but it's just the twentieth in the ranking of the biggest exporters of the precious metal, according to the trade metrics service World's Top Exports.