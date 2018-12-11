But China was taking data mining to the next level

[...] the workers wear caps to monitor their brainwaves, data that management then uses to adjust the pace of production and redesign workflows, according to the company.



The company said it could increase the overall efficiency of the workers by manipulating the frequency and length of break times to reduce mental stress.



Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric is just one example of the large-scale application of brain surveillance devices to monitor people's emotions and other mental activities in the workplace, according to scientists and companies involved in the government-backed projects.

Of course, it's funded by the government

When the system issues a warning, the manager asks the worker to take a day off or move to a less critical post. Some jobs require high concentration. There is no room for a mistake.

It's increasing profits, which means this will spread

The technology is also in use at in Hangzhou at State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power, where it has boosted company profits by about 2 billion yuan (US$315 million) since it was rolled out in 2014, according to Cheng Jingzhou, an official overseeing the company's emotional surveillance programme.



"There is no doubt about its effect," Cheng said.

Zhao Binjian, a manger of Ningbo Shenyang Logistics, said the company was using the devices mainly to train new employees. The brain sensors were integrated in virtual reality headsets to simulate different scenarios in the work environment.



"It has significantly reduced the number of mistakes made by our workers," Zhao said, because of "improved understanding" between the employees and company.

The company estimated the technology had helped it increase revenue by 140 million yuan in the past two years.

In fact, it's already here

We've always known that faces convey information to others, but now ever-present electronic eyes can watch us with untiring attention and with the training to spot our most fleeting micro-expressions.

-

As the machines' learning advances, step by step, we must make or accept tradeoffs, explicitly or implicitly. That's why it's worth looking into those electronic eyes, to understand their applications and their social risks and benefits.

Clearly, there's potential for abuse

Qiao said that the technology could also be abused by companies "to control minds and infringe privacy," mirroring Big Brother "thought police" - the dreadful law enforcement in

1984

who interrogated and punished people for displaying beliefs out of line with the upper echelon.

The selling of Facebook data is bad enough. Brain surveillance can take privacy abuse to a whole new level.

The human mind should not be exploited for profit.

Mining data from our minds won't benefit US personally