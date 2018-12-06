© Global Look Press / Kremlin Pool

Caracas and Moscow have signed $5 billion US dollars' worth of contracts related to oil production during President Nicolas Maduro's visit to Russia, Maduro tweeted a day after meeting with President Vladimir Putin.Maduro announced the deal on Twitter, thanking Putin and the people of Russia."Contracts have been signed to guarantee investments for $5 billion to increase oil production with Russian partners of joint ventures," Maduro said.