The delegations of the Yemeni government and the Houthi militants have signed an agreement on the exchange of detainees and prisoners of war during peace talks in Stockholm, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has stated.According to the special envoy, the consultations in Sweden may see the sides touch upon general points regarding the settlement of the conflict."We will be discussing the release of prisoners... We will look at if there is an appetite, the opening of Sanaa airport... the issue of the economy, and how the two parties can contribute to a coherent economic plan... I don't want to be overly optimistic but I want to be over ambitious. We will deal with care, we will deal with respect. We have ambitions to discuss with them the outlines of what might constitute an eventual settlement... the framework for negotiations," Griffiths said.The two delegations arrived in Sweden on 5 December. The crisis settlement talks were expected to begin on 7 December and last through 14 December but have already begun earlier on 6 December, in a castle in Rimbo, a town north of Stockholm.Earlier the same day, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom has said that the country will host a pledging conference on Yemen organized with the support of the United Nations at the beginning of next year.Sweden is currently hosting the intra-Yemeni talks between the governmental delegation and the Houthi rebels.