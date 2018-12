© Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash

Santas or Christmas items on worksheets

Christmas trees in classrooms

Elf on the Shelf - that's Christmas-related

Singing Christmas carols

Playing Christmas carols

Sending a Scholastic book that is a Christmas book - that's Christmas-related

Making a Christmas ornament as a gift - this assumes that the family has a Christmas tree which assumes they celebrate Christmas

Candy cane - that's Christmas-related. Historically, the shape is a "J" for Jesus. The red is for the blood of Christ, and the white a symbol of his resurrection. This would also include different colored candy canes.

Red/green items - traditional Christmas colors

Reindeer

Christmas videos/movies and/or characters from Christmas movies

Gifts for students

Snowmen, snow women, snow people, snowflakes

Gingerbread people

Holidays around the world

Sledding

Hot chocolate

Polar bears

Penguins

Scarves, boots, earmuffs, hats

Yetis

Olaf - "Frozen"

the principal said.According to a report from Liberty Counsel, a religious liberty law firm, principal Jennifer Sinclair has banned an extensive list of items from Manchester Elementary School of Elkhorn Public Schools.Here's what's banned:In a memo explaining her banning of nearly every Christmas-related item,Here's what's allowed:Sinclair told teachers, "I'm hopeful we can avoid the discomfort of me directly questioning something you've copied, posted and had your kids do. That makes me uncomfortable, and I know it doesn't feel good."In response to the barring of Christmas-themed items, Richard L. Mast, a litigation attorney with the Liberty Counsel, sent a letter to Elkhorn Public Schools.Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel, said he is "pleased""The First Amendment does not require elimination of Christmas," he said. "Nothing prohibits public schools from teaching objectively about Christmas or other holidays with religious significance, from displaying religious and secular Christmas symbols side-by-side or singing sacred and secular Christmas songs together."Staver added, "The First Amendment prohibits censorship based on religious viewpoint. This outrageous three-page memo by Principal Sinclair was not based on ignorance of the law but hatred toward Christianity and Christmas. Principal Sinclair should issue an apology to her teachers and staff."