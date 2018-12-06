© REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou



At least four people were killed in flooding in northern Cyprus as hail and rain hammered the island, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Thursday.The victims died when their car was swept away during heavy rain late on Wednesday, media reported.Flash flooding from an isolated downpour is not uncommon on the islandFurther bad weather was expected on Thursday, with the met office issuing a severe alert warning for the next 24 hours."In minutes, it's gone from beautiful sunshine to freezing cold with rumbles of thunder in the distance," one northern Cyprus resident said. People were sewing sandbags to prevent water seeping through window seals and under doors, she said.Many schools were shut. Damage was reported to the road network from torrential rain in the south of the island on Wednesday.Source: AP