A 90-second video credited to an Outer Banks night fisherman is raising questions on social media about a possible UFO sighting off the North Carolina coast.The recording was posted Nov. 29 on YouTube by ViralHog, which said it was made in mid November at Cape Lookout, the southernmost point of the Core Banks. It has been viewed nearly 45,000 times.The name of the angler who took the video is not provided by ViralHog, a video licensing agency. However, someone named C.R. Larkin posted the same video Nov. 24, writing that it was filmed Nov. 13 off Cape Lookout, between 9 and 10 p.m."Around 9 p.m., I rebaited my hooks, cast them out into the surf and walked back to my chair," says a post with the YouTube video. "When I turned back to the ocean, I saw a light in the sky. The light is very bright, stationary and silent.It's not the first time someone has reported seeing a UFO off Cape Hatteras, including a 2011 incident in which someone anchored off shore said they saw a rectangle of "three vertical red lights moving together over ocean," according to UFO-Hunters.com Sputnik News covered the latest video under the headline: "Mysterious Lights Filmed in Night Sky Over N. Carolina Trigger UFO Debate."You can watch the video here