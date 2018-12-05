Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi shrugged off some Western countries' concerns over the Islamic Republic's missile program, saying Tehran has never had any plans for developing missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.Qassemi responded to anti-Iran comments made by some Western officials as well as a request by the UK and France for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Islamic Republic's missile program."We deeply believe expressing such concerns is not based on logical grounds, but, more than anything, an offspring of Iranophobic policies and approaches pursued by certain countries and regimes in the world," the spokesman stated."Iran firmly rejects any arbitrary interpretation of the provisions of Resolution 2231, according to which Iran is called upon not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons," the mission said.The statement came shortly after Security Council met behind closed-doors to discuss Iran's latest alleged missile test, which the US and its allies said may have been in violation of Resolution 2231. The session ended with no joint statement.