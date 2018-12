© Johnachau/via REUTERS



A prominent Swedish journalist has sparked a Twitter backlash with a column arguing that the Sentinelese tribesmen who killed a US Christian missionary had acted in a "completely rational" way fending off the evil of "white men.""Let in the white man, and your world is soon wiped out," Kadhammar wrote, arguing that indigenous peoples in Australia, North America and Africa should have done the same thing when European colonizers arrived."Only when the genocide policy reached our own continent did it become a criminal offence. It was at the Nuremberg tribunal after the Second World War", he wrote. "must be allowed to defend themselves" - others were less enthusiastic, lashing out at the writer for what they saw as an anti-white diatribe."Do you take responsibility for the murders that will take place on white people in the future?" one user wrote "Question: Does this apply only to those who scream 'Jesus loves You' or even those who scream 'God is greatest' in Arabic?" one person asked "Now compare Kadhammar's message with the following one: Let in men from Middle East and North Africa, and your world is soon wiped out", another user added Meanwhile, others dropped in to the debate to remind Kadhammar that the Christian missionary was actually Asian, not white.