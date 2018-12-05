© Reuters / Joshua Lott



President Trump suggested that China crack down on the exports of deadly synthetic opioid Fentanyl by using the death penalty, saying the results would be "incredible"After a meeting between the two leaders at last weekend's G20 summit in Argentina, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to stop the flow of Fentanyl into the US. "If China cracks down on this 'horror drug,'" Trump tweeted on Wednesday, "using the Death Penalty for distributors and pushers, the results will be incredible!"China did not say exactly what penalty it would apply to Fentanyl distributors, and has not hinted that it would execute the pushers.Trump's recommendation that China execute its drug pushers is a highly unusual one, more reminiscent of the language used by Filipino strongman Rodrigo Duterte than the leader of the free world. Since taking office, Duterte's extrajudicial killing of drug dealers and distributors has claimed more than 20,000 lives and drawn international condemnation.