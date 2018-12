© ESA/Royal Observatory of Belgium



Here's a view you've never seen before. Detailed images of the sun in all its blazing glory - with coronal loops, sunspots and solar flares - have become common, thanks to the small fleet of sun-watchers that orbit the inferno. But all of these craft snap the sun from the side, never from above or below.To get this view of the sun's north pole, the European Space Agency engaged in some clever camera trickery. By repeating this process as the sun rotated, building up more and more strips, they were able towhat the unseen polar surface looked like.You can see this trickery in the image if you look closely. The black lines are strips from images taken while Proba-2 was looking away from the sun. The discontinuity across the middle is there because the sun's atmosphere changed while the image was being constructed., the result could shed light on some of the sun's secrets, such as how coronal holes and ejections form . Still,This will be the first polar explorer since the joint NASA/ESA Ulysses probe . Without a camera, Ulysses was unable to take any holiday snaps, however.