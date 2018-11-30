al Kiswah Syria
Kiswah town
Syria's air defense forces have shot down "enemy targets" in Kiswah town, located south of Damascus, according to state media. The report by the SANA news outlet does not specify the "enemy" that was targeted.

Military sources told SANA that the incoming projectiles were heading toward the al-Kiswah area.

"Our air defense systems repelled an attack by several enemy targets over the al-Kiswah area in the south of the country and shot them down," a Syrian military source said, as quoted by Ikhbariya television.

An unconfirmed report from Ria Novosti said that an Israeli Air Force jet and four Israeli missiles were taken down.

Israeli Defense Forces have refused to comment on Israel's alleged part or losses in the attack, with a spokesperson telling RIA that they're not commenting on reports in foreign media.

While the origin of the projectiles has not been confirmed, Israel reportedly carried out a missile strike on a military outpost in the Kiswah area in May, SANA reported at the time. Damascus also blamed Israel for launching air strikes near Kiswah in December 2017, reportedly destroying or damaging at least 10 buildings. Those strikes allegedly targeted an Iranian military base under construction.

Kiswah, located approximately 13 kilometers (8 miles) south of Damascus, is a city in the Rif Dimashq Governorate of Syria. It has a population of 43,000 people.